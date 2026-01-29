WHEN POLITICS BECOMES RELIGION:

I keep telling you this weird commie nonsense is their religion https://t.co/wQ7sTsYx5a — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 28, 2026

As Tom Wolfe wrote in his epochal 1976 article, “The ‘Me’ Decade and the Third Great Awakening:” “It is entirely possible that in the long run historians will regard the entire New Left experience as not so much a political as a religious episode wrapped in semi military gear and guerrilla talk.” (That line was written with early ‘70s radical chic in mind, but reverberates quite nicely today, given Antifa’s current love of paramilitary cosplay.)