MEDIAITE: BBC Confirms Authenticity of Viral Video Appearing to Show Alex Pretti Kicking Agents’ Car 11 Days Before Shooting. “The BBC confirmed the authenticity of the video in their 10 p.m. GMT news broadcast. Reporter Ros Atkins said the man in the video ‘has the same coat, facial hair and gait as Alex Pretti and a facial recognition tool suggests a 97% match. We see him shouting abuse at the agents.’ Separately, a spokesperson for the BBC confirmed to Mediaite that they reviewed the footage and verified its team did use facial recognition technology on the video.”

UPDATE: This is CNN:

Last night on CNN.

Ana Navarro: Alex Pretti was the perfect guy. He's the guy that you want to date your daughter. He's the man you want your son to be. They can't malign him because we have the videos.

Turns out Ana didn't have all the videos. pic.twitter.com/M7s3zBS8JQ

— MAZE (@mazemoore) January 28, 2026