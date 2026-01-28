BOMBSHELL: Video Shows a Man Who Looks Like Alex Pretti Spitting at, Confronting Federal Agents. Not to mention “kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13:”

MUST WATCH: Footage of an a man who looks like Alex Pretti with a gun in his waistband, spitting on and attacking federal law enforcement officers and kicking the tail light of their vehicle on January 13. Bombshell report from the BBC. Important context: Pretti was not a… pic.twitter.com/snzEO8rU8w — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2026

“If this video is verified as accurate, and more information comes forth, then it further cements the veracity of recent reporting that Alex Pretti was no peaceful protestor or innocent bystander. Pretti was an anti-ICE activist who sought confrontation and did what MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan encouraged: he put his body on the line.”