FOLLOW THE MONEY BECAUSE, GOOD LORD, IS THERE A LOT OF IT:
After Benny @bennyjohnson went digging on Illan Omar, I went digging a little bit on "the squad".
Rashida Tlaib is a broke ass mf'r btw.
However, Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) has some interesting things going on.
Her husband is pulling in $1M/yr from "government funded" sources.…
— ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) January 27, 2026
The Left takes care of its own. It might be their single biggest secret to winning.
Or is it in second, right behind cheating?