January 28, 2026

CHANGE, RAPID CHANGE: Ukraine And The Gamification Of Combat “The Russo-Ukrainian War continues to accelerate military innovation at a furious rate. The latest innovation isn’t a better drone or newer hardware, but introducing a fundamentally new organizing principle: the gamification of combat.”

More:

It’s easier to get Ukraine’s side, but Russia’s drone program probably moves just as quickly, and has been used to serious effect against Ukraine logistics.

