CHANGE, RAPID CHANGE: Ukraine And The Gamification Of Combat “The Russo-Ukrainian War continues to accelerate military innovation at a furious rate. The latest innovation isn’t a better drone or newer hardware, but introducing a fundamentally new organizing principle: the gamification of combat.”

Ukraine's Defense Ministry built a performance-based system for its drone units—and the results are staggering. The "Army of Drones Bonus" program tracks confirmed kills, destroyed vehicles, and recon missions in real time. Units that deliver get priority access to new… pic.twitter.com/4G0qHMzHYL — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 27, 2026

It’s easier to get Ukraine’s side, but Russia’s drone program probably moves just as quickly, and has been used to serious effect against Ukraine logistics.