GOOD LORD:
Just an extraordinary amount of self-congratulation around the basic theme: "We stopped ICE from arresting a Laotian rapist."
That just is the core reality here. Minnesota county-level jails rejected something like 900 ICE detainers for felons over the past year (vet me on this)… https://t.co/Z2pxWtRHOl
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) January 28, 2026
Naturally, the Complicit Media does what it does best — push false narratives.
The entire legacy media rushed out a story this afternoon about an Arizona man shot by Border Patrol, explicitly trying to tie what the agents did to Minnesota.
Turns out, the man shot was an alleged human trafficker who shot at agents first.
Many headlines remain unchanged. pic.twitter.com/uyLPFrq6ND
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 28, 2026