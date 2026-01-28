DETERRENCE: Contract to Expand B-21 Production Coming by March. “Yet details on what exactly the deal will entail remain scarce and are likely to remain shrouded in classification, if past B-21 contracts are any indication. The Air Force has declined to reveal any metrics for how much production will be expanded, and it is unclear if the long-term goal is to buy extra B-21s beyond the current program of record of 100 aircraft, or simply reach that baseline quantity faster.”