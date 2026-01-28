AN IMPORTANT REMINDER: Shooting vs. Fighting: The Reality Is, Bad Guys Have Guns Too…And Always Will. “A conversation regarding the current state of affairs in the United States, particularly in states and cities run by socialist Democrats, led a person I was talking to to respond that he had a gun and knew how to use it. To be fair, my friend, who will remain anonymous, does indeed own firearms. I also believe that he knows full well how to load them and then press the trigger to make them go bang. However, I also know that this same person never has time for training, having myriad excuses whenever the subject is brought up.”