COLD: Pre-Oct. 7 Hamas memo quotes top Islamic Jihad official calling Gazans killed by misfired rockets ‘price of war.’

A memo from before the Hamas onslaught of October 7, 2023, reportedly captured by the IDF in Gaza, quotes a top Palestinian Islamic Jihad military official dismissing Hamas’s concerns that rockets launched by the terror group during a previous round of fighting in Gaza were falling short of Israel and landing inside the Strip, with deadly consequences for Gazans.

“We are in a war; even if a thousand are killed by friendly fire, that’s the price of war,” Akram al-Ajouri is quoted as saying in the document, parts of which were first published by the Kan public broadcaster this morning.

Days after the Hamas onslaught sparked the current war, a misfired Gazan rocket that Israel said was launched by Islamic Jihad landed in Gaza City’s al-Ahli Baptists’ Hospital, killing hundreds, with Hamas and many major news outlets initially placing the blame on Israel.