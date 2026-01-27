AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
J6ers Wishing They Had Thought Of Branding Themselves 'Legal Observers' https://t.co/r78IfezxfD pic.twitter.com/KDIt4G3Eva
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 26, 2026
