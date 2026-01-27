NFL WORLD COMPLETELY TAKEN ABACK BY BILL BELICHICK FAILING TO MAKE HALL OF FAME: ‘WTF?’

The NFL world was baffled by the news reported by ESPN on Tuesday evening that Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, was not elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on his first appearance on the ballot.

Belichick fell short of the requisite 40 votes of 50 votes from the voting committee — made up of at least one media representative from each football city and other at-large members — needed to gain entry.

ESPN reported that the two major scandals Belichick was beleaguered by in New England — Spygate in 2007 and Deflategate in 2015 — were part of the discussions. Ex-Colts general manager Bill Polian, an at-large member of the voting committee, reportedly told some voters that Belichick should “wait a year” before getting inducted. Polian denied he voted against Belichick to Sports Illustrated.

Whatever the reason, Belichick — who also won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator with the Giants — will not be enshrined in 2026, and the football world was largely stunned.