WE KNOW — DO BETTER: NATO leader warns Europe is unable to defend itself without US assistance.

Rutte, who spoke with Trump at the World Economic Forum last week, told European lawmakers in Brussels that they would need to double their expected economic spending on defense if they hoped to defend themselves without the U.S.

“If anyone thinks here … that the European Union or Europe as a whole can defend itself without the U.S., keep on dreaming. You can’t,” Rutte said, according to the Associated Press. “If you really want to go it alone, forget that you can ever get there with 5%. It will be 10%.