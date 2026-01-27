TURNAROUND: Boeing’s quarterly sales jump 57% as CEO says there’s ‘a lot to be optimistic about.’

The company’s airplane deliveries last year were the highest since 2018, helping drive revenue. Boeing brought in $23.9 billion in the last three months of 2025, a 57% increase over the same period in 2024 and topping analysts’ expectations. Cash flow of $400 million was roughly double what Wall Street was expecting.

CEO Kelly Ortberg told staff that the company is making progress and that there’s “a lot to be optimistic about” in 2026.

“At the same time, with progress comes expectations, and our customers and stakeholders are going to expect more from us this year,” he said.

Boeing delivered 600 airplanes to customers last year, nearly double the number from 2024 and the most since 2018. Ortberg, who came out of retirement to run the manufacturer in 2024, and other executives have said more production increases are on the horizon in the coming months.