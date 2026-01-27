QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED: Why did Philip Glass cancel Kennedy Center performance?

Because he’s 88 years old, and he needs to have the proper footnotes in the twilight of his career, so that leftist music critics will remember his last days fondly and write favorable eulogies.

Philip Glass boycotting the Kennedy Center

Philip Glass boycotting the Kennedy Center pic.twitter.com/zpEvaLupUl — David Weigel (@daveweigel) January 27, 2026

Heh, indeed.