BEEGE WELBORN: Seems Kind of Funny How All the ‘Organic’ Cockroaches Scatter When the Signal Light Comes On.

Now, to paraphrase another famous intuitive seat-of-their-pants fictional type, I am not a smart girl, but I know what a weird coincidence is.

If one really pays attention, I would have to say we have several all running in sequence in Minneapolis, which makes it an even bigger weird coincidence in itself.

Which I’d bet good money means that, from the beginning, none of this has been a coincidence at all.

You tell me.

The very first thing to take note of is how all these people appeared on Minnesota streets – specifically – with the same printed signs and shrieking the same anti-ICE, pro-illegal immigrant language. It’s awfully peculiar considering that illegal alien deportations had been humming along unabated and virtually unnoticed for years, right up to the point when there was a spike and a 180° reversal of tone and rhetoric.

Fortunately, there are people who chart these things, which helps pinpoint the exact moment the tenor shifts.