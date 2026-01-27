GREAT MOMENTS IN LATE NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: All Jimmy Kimmel Does Is Lie (And Cry).

Now that a second U.S. citizen has inserted himself into a legal law enforcement matter with deadly results, we get the Kimmel waterworks.

Twice.

“I spent the weekend like probably a lot of you did, looking at my phone and just feeling shocked and sick at what’s happening in Minneapolis … One video after another: screaming people being torn from their families, Americans, people who were born in the United States being pulled out of their cars for the crime of having an accent or whatever. Children, small children, babies being tear-gassed, taken into custody, separated from their parents.”

For those keeping score, that’s a jumble of lies, misinformation and narrative dodging. And, sadly, it’s par for the course.

And he wasn’t done.

“Just one atrocity after another being committed by this gang of poorly trained, shamefully led, mask-wearing goons. And that is what they are: They’re goons committing vile, heartless, and even criminal acts. It’s sickening to watch, and it’s frustrating to watch.”

Kimmel, at least on paper, is a late-night comedian. He’s taken on a new role, one egged on by the Left and Legacy Media outlets (but we repeat ourselves).

He’s the King of the anti-Trump Resistance. Comedy? Laughs? Merriment? That’s no longer his prime directive, and it hasn’t been for some time.