YES, BUT…: GM Beats Earnings Expectations, Boosts Dividend by 20%.

General Motors reported a $3.3 billion loss in the fourth quarter of 2025 as a previously disclosed write-off mostly related to its struggling electric-vehicle business weighed on the company’s results.

…

GM’s $2.8 billion in adjusted operating income in the quarter—which excludes the $7.2 billion in write-offs and special charges related to EVs and other items—beat analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion, according to FactSet. The company also said it is on track for $13 billion to $15 billion in 2026 adjusted earnings, while forecasts had pointed to $13.7 billion.

GM shares rose as much as 5.5% in premarket trading Tuesday morning.

The results capped a turbulent year in which GM scrambled to adjust to President Trump’s automotive tariffs, while also significantly scaling back its money-losing EV business.

The automaker managed to grow its share of the U.S. market in 2025 while delivering $12.7 billion in adjusted pretax earnings, about $2 billion less than it originally projected before Trump’s tariffs were announced.

GM and its crosstown rival Ford Motor are looking to take advantage of the Trump administration’s about-face on regulations that required automakers to sell cleaner vehicles by ramping up production of profitable trucks and SUVs that run on gasoline, while minimizing EV losses.

Late last year, GM began announcing write-offs related to its pivot away from EVs. They have totaled $7.6 billion so far.