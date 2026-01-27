THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE. The Issue Is Always the Revolution:
This is a great list!
And it's all just 'the current thing' …
Until they move on to 'the next thing.' pic.twitter.com/iki5RvYi4R
— mblestinaz ن (@mblestinaz) January 26, 2026
THE ISSUE IS NEVER THE ISSUE. The Issue Is Always the Revolution:
This is a great list!
And it's all just 'the current thing' …
Until they move on to 'the next thing.' pic.twitter.com/iki5RvYi4R
— mblestinaz ن (@mblestinaz) January 26, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.