SOMEBODY SET UP US THE KANYE: Kanye West says car crash turned him into a Nazi in full-page Wall Street Journal advert.

Kanye West has blamed a car accident for a months-long psychotic episode in which he declared he was a Nazi. The rapper said the incident, which happened 25 years ago, caused an undiagnosed brain injury he believes contributed to his bipolar disorder. On Monday, West took out a full-page advert in The Wall Street Journal, publishing a letter titled “To Those I’ve Hurt” in which he apologised for his anti-Semitic behaviour, including making offensive statements and selling T-shirts bearing swastikas. In February 2025, West posted a series of anti-Semitic messages on X, writing: “I am a Nazi” and “I love hitler”.

As psychologist Geoffrey Miller tweeted in response, “Come on. He’s 48 years old. If you haven’t figured out by age 30 that you have bipolar, and you’re not taking your mood stabilizers, and getting good support from family, friends, therapists, & psychiatrists, that’s a serious failure — both medical and moral. And it’s not plausible that he’s been in a delusional manic episode for his eight solid years of antisemitism…He deserves no sympathy and no forgiveness.”

Still though, I’ll be curious to see what the next angle to generate maximum PR attention is going to be.