KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Anarchist Dems Are SO Lucky Trump Isn’t the Guy They Say He Is. “Things are so out of control that in Minneapolis that, if President Trump truly were the fascistic dictator that Democrats repeatedly say he is, there would be so many tanks rolling through there it would look like a snowbound Tiananmen Square. There would be no ‘ICE Watch’ citizen agitator patrols. All would be quiet in the streets of Minneapolis.”