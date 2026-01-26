SHE SEEMS NICE: Actress Kristen Stewart says she wants to ditch US, make films in Europe, then ‘shove them down the throat of the American people.’

Stewart, 35, best known for her role in the “Twilight” movies, is eyeing the possibility of moving to Europe, citing her frustrations with President Donald Trump’s policies. Stewart, with a net worth of around $70 million as of January 2026, claimed that she “can’t work freely” in the United States.

“Reality is breaking completely under Trump,” she told the Times. “But we should take a page out of his book and create the reality we want to live in.” Although she goes back and forth between LA and New York City, she said she doesn’t want to stick around. “I can’t work freely there. But I don’t want to give up completely. I’d like to make movies in Europe and then shove them down the throat of the American people.”

She said that because of being in the entertainment industry since her childhood, it is how she “relate[s] to the world.”