JOHN NOLTE: Staff Melts Down as Serial-Lying Washington Post Faces ‘Massive Layoffs.’

To begin with, over the weekend, we learned that after spending tens of thousands of dollars, making reservations, and securing over a dozen credentials, the cash-strapped Washington Post reversed course and announced it would not be covering the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Then we learned that “massive layoffs” are imminent — I should say “more” massive layoffs because the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post has already suffered massive layoffs.

We’re told this new round of “massive” [tee hee] layoffs” could kill off its entire sports desk and decimate its foreign desk.