JOHN NOLTE: Staff Melts Down as Serial-Lying Washington Post Faces ‘Massive Layoffs.’
To begin with, over the weekend, we learned that after spending tens of thousands of dollars, making reservations, and securing over a dozen credentials, the cash-strapped Washington Post reversed course and announced it would not be covering the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Then we learned that “massive layoffs” are imminent — I should say “more” massive layoffs because the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post has already suffered massive layoffs.
We’re told this new round of “massive” [tee hee] layoffs” could kill off its entire sports desk and decimate its foreign desk.
That’s a shame:
We might care if it weren't for all the lying.
Y'all shouldn't have done all this lying:
· The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
· The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
· Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
· Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
· Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking… https://t.co/24WbELSSVS
UPDATE: “Stewards:”
Bezos isn't a steward. He's an owner. Lewis isn't a steward. He works for Bezos. Newspapermen are often comical in their inability see the difference between the view they hold of their own importance…and the fact that they are not. I worked for newspapers for 35 years. https://t.co/DULQvznlXR
