The New Hotness? Kanye West apologizes for ‘reckless’ antisemitism in full-page Wall Street Journal ad: ‘I am not a Nazi.’
Kanye West has issued an apology to Black and Jewish communities after years of spewing racist and antisemitic beliefs.
“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he wrote in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal.
“You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self,” West, 48, added.
But wait, which “true self” is that? The one who in 2005 blurted out on live TV during a Katrina fundraiser that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people,” or the one who was photographed wearing a swastika chain while hanging out with Nick Fuentes and recording a song titled, “Heil Hitler?”
So what’s the next phase for the man whom 20 years ago Time magazine dubbed “the smartest man in pop music?”
If you understand the game that's being played, you understand that Kanye kind of mastered this kind of extreme shock contrarianism that Fuentes and others followed.
So now don't be surprised if/when Kanye converts to Judaism.
