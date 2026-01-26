OLD AND BUSTED: “I’m Not a Witch.”

The New Hotness? Kanye West apologizes for ‘reckless’ antisemitism in full-page Wall Street Journal ad: ‘I am not a Nazi.’

Kanye West has issued an apology to Black and Jewish communities after years of spewing racist and antisemitic beliefs.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he wrote in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal.

“You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self,” West, 48, added.