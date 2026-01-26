January 26, 2026

OLD AND BUSTED: “I’m Not a Witch.” 

The New Hotness? Kanye West apologizes for ‘reckless’ antisemitism in full-page Wall Street Journal ad: ‘I am not a Nazi.’

Kanye West has issued an apology to Black and Jewish communities after years of spewing racist and antisemitic beliefs.

“I lost touch with reality. Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst,” he wrote in a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal.

“You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self,” West, 48, added.

But wait, which “true self” is that? The one who in 2005 blurted out on live TV during a Katrina fundraiser that “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people,” or the one who was photographed wearing a swastika chain while hanging out with Nick Fuentes and recording a song titled, “Heil Hitler?”

So what’s the next phase for the man whom 20 years ago Time magazine dubbed “the smartest man in pop music?”

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll