THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP: Yeah, So China Just Imploded. “‘Imploded’ might be too strong a word, but Communist China just entered the growing ranks of nations with a fertility rate below a single birth per woman — less than half the replacement level. The implosion might not be here quite yet, but it is coming.”
