BARACK OBAMA FORGETS HIMSELF, PONTIFICATES ON WHAT THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD DO ABOUT ICE:

Federal law enforcement and immigration agents have a tough job. But Americans expect them to carry out their duties in a lawful, accountable way, and to work with, rather than against, state and local officials to ensure public safety.

Of course, Obama just leaves that one hanging, because his “core values” are flexible.

The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault. Which “core” values are under assault? The values of safety, security, and not being afraid a criminal illegal is going to rape, murder, or ram you with a car or commercial truck? Or is it the core value of not having your First Amendment and other civil liberties violated? As I recall, Obama was not big on civil liberties, since he used his presidential powers to not just spy on journalists (Hello, James Rosen and Sharyl Attkisson), but to weaponize the IRS to block Tea Party and pro-liberty groups who opposed him from acquiring 501(c)(4) status so they could fundraise against his 2012 re-election.

Jan Brewer smiles: Byron York on immigration law: Federal government has enforcement authority.

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York said that, despite what Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass think, state and local governments do not have the authority to enforce immigration laws — only the federal government does.

Bass defended her resistance to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement on CNN’s The Situation Room, where she responded to the network’s new poll finding that 54% of people approve of the administration’s program to deport illegal immigrants. However, Bass said she does not believe this poll is accurate and that federal agents were “overstepping,” taking away power from the state.

In response, York clarified that the federal government has the sole authority to enforce immigration law.

York recalled the Obama administration, when Arizona officials told former President Barack Obama, “You are not enforcing immigration laws, so we’ll do it.” Obama said no, the issue went to court, and the president won.

“The ruling is the federal government has the sole authority to do this,” York said Tuesday on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom. “So when Karen Bass says, ‘It is like the federal government is coming in and taking our state and local authority,’ no, they don’t have any state and local authority.”