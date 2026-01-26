KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: A Friendly Reminder That Murderous Chaos Is ALWAYS the Dems’ Endgame. “Prominent Democratic elected officials are encouraging people to get in the faces of ICE and Border Patrol agents. Again, I meant what I wrote about not be remotely confrontational. Tim Walz and his ilk are out there exhorting their frothing hordes to be deliberately confrontational, with predictably tragic results.”

Getting neurotic and angry people to give their lives to cover your billion-dollar fraud is quite the flex.