CHANGE: Five ways weight-loss jabs are changing spending habits.

“My weekly food shop’s really gone down,” says Sam Gillson, 38, from Shropshire, who got in touch with BBC Your Voice. He’s lost more than four stone using weight-loss jabs since June.

“I’m definitely buying more fresh foods, and fewer unhealthy ready meal/easy dinner options like pizza, chips and nuggets.”

In the last few weeks, supermarkets The Co-op, Morrisons and Marks and Spencer have brought out nutrient-dense ranges of ready meals, and Ocado now sells a 100g steak, which it said was in response to the growing number of customers seeking smaller portions.

Sam says eating less means he wants to make sure that “the smaller quantity does contain all those nutrients and vitamins you need”.

And it’s not just portion size. It’s also the kinds of foods.

Protein-rich products have been appearing on the shelves as smoothies and snacks.

Jonny Forsyth, food and drink strategist at consumer research group Mintel, says many of these trends are part of a wider shift, with health becoming more important, particularly for younger consumers.

He thinks GLP-1 drugs are “changing the culture”, making it fashionable to eat more nutrient-dense foods and “adding oxygen to existing trends”.