DAVID HARSANYI: Sorry, AOC — protest culture is un-American.

Every loudmouth ignoramus with an opinion has a First Amendment right. You’re not special.

Yet modern left-wing protesters believe their passion and anger imbue them with moral license to demand things and speak over their fellow citizens.

Just watch the video of those self-righteous “activists” disrupting church services in St. Paul the other day, or global-warming cultists shutting down traffic in major cities, or college students using their heckler’s veto to disrupt speeches and debates.

As we’ve seen with two recent shootings in Minneapolis, protest culture can have deadly consequences.

Then again, most of these efforts aren’t organic or spontaneous expressions of political anger anymore.

They are well-funded and well-managed by organizations that see political benefit in creating chaos and turning our country into a revolutionary battleground.

From Lenin to Alinsky, forced confrontation has been a tactic of Marxist activism.