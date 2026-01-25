MINNESOTA’S AMY KLOBUCHAR IN 2006: Build That Wall!

2006. Amy Klobuchar says she wants a border fence (wall). Says illegals shouldn’t be allowed in the country as legal immigrants wait in line and companies hiring illegals must be prosecuted. If she said this now, she’d be labeled a fascist by every Democrat in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/fhLAV4Zi32 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 25, 2026

Indeed. Here’s Klobuchar in 2026: Dems “are focused on getting ICE out of our state.”