ROGER SIMON: Ice Storm! The End Is Nigh!

In 2021, something like that happened in Texas when 246 people died, not to mention a passel of chickens, because the storm engendered a national shortage.

We’ve been listening to numerous television reminders of that episode, plus advice on what to do—roll up towels and put them at the bottom of doors to conserve heat, open cupboards, turn on all faucets to a trickle to prevent pipes from freezing, and so on. (Had I had the brains to purchase a generator, most of this wouldn’t be necessary.)

And of course, we are supposed to charge all our electronic devices to the top and whatever battery backups we have. Luckily, I was smart enough to pick up some of those, and they are dutifully plugged into myriad outlets around the house. But who knows how long they will last?

All day we have had snow, harmless enough, but the serious ice action is slated to begin in the small hours of the morning. We may wake up to find ourselves without heat in single-digit weather.

If all else fails, we could go into the garage and sit in the Tesla.