ROGER KIMBALL: The Countdown to Iran’s Liberation Has Begun.

At the moment, the regime seems firmly in control. The populace is behind bars. The Ayatollahs and their minions command all the firepower. But that situation is inherently unstable. The people cannot be held at knife or rifle point forever. Moreover, Donald Trump will not countenance the world-historical enormity perpetrated by the Iranian mullahs and their death squads. Today, tomorrow, or possibly early next week, Khamenei and his coterie of murderous weirdos will go to meet their fate. Will they be surprised to find not 72 virgins but squadrons of B2s, F35s, and Tomahawk missiles?