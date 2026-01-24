HOW THE LAWYERS KILLED PRACTICAL ADULT EDUCATION:

If you want to learn how machines actually work, go watch a mid-century industrial film. The ones shot in black and white, with the clipped narration and the cutaway diagrams. The ones that assume you can pay attention for twenty minutes, remember a sequence, and behave like an adult around rotating mass and stored energy.

Then compare that to most “training” made today. It is either infantilized entertainment, compliance theater, or vendor marketing in a lab coat. It tells you what to click, not what to understand. It teaches substitution, not diagnosis. It gives you a vibe, not a skill. It is worse than useless because it produces the confident incompetent.

This is not because people got dumber or because cameras got better. It is not because “the culture changed.” It is not because we forgot how to teach.

It is because the legal system made truthful instruction radioactive.

The moment you treat instruction as a liability surface, you stop teaching and start lawyering. That is the whole story. Everything else is downstream.