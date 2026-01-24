REPORT: Steelers Hiring Mike McCarthy as Head Coach.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next head coach. The team is bringing in former Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers leader Mike McCarthy as their fourth head coach in nearly 60 years, working on deal with the 62-year-old, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

McCarthy was one of the biggest names in their head coaching search, sitting at the top of the list with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula. The team brought McCarthy, Flores and Miami Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver in for in-person interviews but have made their decision and are going with McCarthy.