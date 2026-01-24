BRENDAN O’NEILL: The infantile Israelophobia of Ms. Rachel.

Don’t you just hate it when you accidentally like a social-media post calling for the ethnic cleansing of Jews? Poor Ms Rachel, the gurning kids’ entertainer, committed just such a digital gaffe this week. She liked a post by one of her followers on Instagram that said ‘Free America from the Jews’. She later put out a tearful vid saying it was all an innocent mistake. She’d meant to delete the neo-medieval cry for a new Jew expulsion, not ‘heart’ it. Her thumbs let her down.

Most celebs would be given the benefit of the doubt in a situation like this. And we should give it to Ms Rachel, too. But her faux pas has caused a stink because Ms Rachel is a proper Gazaholic. Alongside entertaining toddlers on YouTube in her stupid dungarees, she has a side hustle in going absolutely mental about Israel. One minute she’s singing ‘Wheels on the Bus’, the next she’s holding forth on ‘genocide’ like some UN dignitary. And some people are wondering if it might actually make sense that a woman so feverishly obsessed with the Jewish State might also like the idea of Jews getting the fuck out of America.

It started when Ms Rachel posted a note on Instagram that said: ‘Free Palestine, Free Sudan, Free Congo, Free Iran.’ For me, that’s the most shocking part of the story. A preening, virtue-hoarding celeb mentioning countries that are not Palestine or Israel? Blow me down. Then someone replied with the following: ‘Free America from the Jews.’ And Ms Rachel gave it the thumbs up. After spotting her error she sobbed on camera, because of course she’s the real victim here. ‘Horrible!’, she said. I’ll say.