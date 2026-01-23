RIP: John Brodie, ex-49ers quarterback, dead at 90.

Former 49ers quarterback John Brodie, who played nearly two decades for San Francisco, passed away at 90 years old on Friday, the team announced.

“The 49ers family is saddened to learn of the passing of one of the franchise’s all-time great players, John Brodie,” Niners co-chairman Dr. John York said in a statement. “As a kid, my 49ers fandom began by watching John play quarterback on television.

“He displayed an incredible commitment towards his teammates and his support of the organization never wavered after his playing days. John became a dear friend of mine, and he will always be remembered as an important part of 49ers history.”

Brodie joined the 49ers in 1957 after the team took him with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.