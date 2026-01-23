YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER LIST:
The most recent debunked anti-ICE hoaxes:
– Renee Good was merely turning her vehicle’s wheels to flee and posed no danger.
– ICE agents detained a naked, innocent 74-year-old U.S. citizen in freezing Minneapolis weather.
– ICE arrested a 5-year-old boy.
– A Somali woman with…
— Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) January 22, 2026
Related:
I see the old canard about the victim of a justified police shooting being classified as a "homicide" victim by the Medical Examiner with re to Renee Good.
"Homicide" is not a legal term — it is the description of the manner of death.
For medical examiners there are 5 options:…
— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 23, 2026
But try explaining that to your purple-haired Aunt Karen.