YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER LIST:

– Renee Good was merely turning her vehicle’s wheels to flee and posed no danger.

Related:

I see the old canard about the victim of a justified police shooting being classified as a "homicide" victim by the Medical Examiner with re to Renee Good.

"Homicide" is not a legal term — it is the description of the manner of death.

For medical examiners there are 5 options:…

— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 23, 2026