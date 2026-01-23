STOP HELPING: Google won’t stop replacing our news headlines with terrible AI. “On December 26th, Google told me that ‘Steam Machine price & HDMI details emerge.’ They hadn’t. On January 11th, Google proclaimed that ‘ASUS ROG Ally X arrives.’ (It arrived in 2024; the new Xbox Ally arrived months ago.) On January 20th, it wrote that ‘Glasses-free 3D tech wows,’ introducing readers to ‘New 3D tech called Immensity from Leia’ — but linking to this TechRadar story about an entirely different company called Visual Semiconductor. I found another that claimed to be about a GPU maker commenting on the RAM shortage; it linked instead to a Digitimes story about a RAM maker.”