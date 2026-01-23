KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Good Week for Trump, Rough Week for Vestigial Eurotrash. “The world leaders who have good relationships with Trump are the ones who aren’t destroying freedom, like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, who can bring any leftist loudmouth male to tears with just her stare. Meloni’s boldness can save Italy from the kind of fate that the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are dooming their people to.”