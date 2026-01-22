BIG MONEY: Trump sues Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase over alleged ‘political’ debanking. “Plaintiffs are confident that JPMC’s unilateral decision came about as a result of political and social motivations, and JPMC’s unsubstantiated, ‘woke’ beliefs that it needed to distance itself from President Trump and his conservative political views.”
