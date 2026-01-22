WATCH IS MINNESOTA GOES OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE FIRE: Klobuchar files campaign paperwork for Minnesota governor.

She is the first Democratic candidate to form a gubernatorial candidate committee since DFL Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier this month he would not seek reelection, according to Minnesota Campaign Finance Board records.

“This is a preliminary step necessary for any candidate considering a run,” a source close to Klobuchar told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “The senator will make an announcement of her plans in the coming days.”

A slew of Republican candidates — including House Speaker Lisa Demuth and Rep. Kristin Robbins, chair of the House fraud prevention committee — had harped on Walz for staggering fraud in state welfare programs during his time in office.