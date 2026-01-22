’TURNSTILE JUMPERS CHALLENGE’: Viral TikTok trend mocks NYC’s ‘foolproof’ $1.1 billion subway turnstile upgrades. “One particular group staged a recent late-night ‘Fare Evasion Olympics’ at Manhattan’s Broadway-Lafayette Street station, turning the evasion into a competitive sporting competition equipped with gold medals and a $3 cash prize, the cost of a subway ticket. The competition, organized by comedian Danny Fisher, featured a pole dancer, a parkour athlete, and a rock climber who took home the gold medal by scaling the overhead scanners.”

I get the feeling the Mamdani crew doesn’t much care.