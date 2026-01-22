THE ART OF THE DEAL:

🚨 Byron York nails Trump’s Greenland play: Classic Art of the Deal! “He asks for ten times what he wants, the other side freaks out, huge news cycle, back & forth, then they settle for what they could’ve had day one.” Trump always wins! pic.twitter.com/mC4aMf0Pms — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 22, 2026

As a result, soon:

Since setting the tone for the first Buc-ee’s in Greenland is so important, there is only one man who can be trusted to be the new location’s first manager:

