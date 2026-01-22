IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: Did Trump Lose It Over Greenland?

Well, wasn’t that an entertaining few days we just had over…

…Greenland?

Really?

Really.

On Monday and Tuesday, it looked like President Donald Trump was going to take us to war with our own NATO allies, or at least destroy the eight-decade-old alliance while Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping rubbed their hands together with glee.

All over a bunch of rock and ice that neither China nor Russia could ever hope to seize.

At least, that’s how more than a few pants-wetting you-know-whos told it.

I could share a few of the more panic-mongering X posts with you, all from names you’d recognize, but it’s nothing but same stuff/different issue yet again. Last week, Trump was going to send the 3rd Armored Division to occupy Minneapolis. The week before that, he was going to sell Venezuela’s oil at below-market rates to Trump Station franchises along the Acela AMTRAK line he wants to tear up and replace with a superhighway that doesn’t allow electric vehicles.

After ten-plus years, the hype just doesn’t seem worth it any longer.

Besides, you know the well-worn routine.