KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Greenland or Bust! “A purchase of Greenland would be legitimate, of course, but Dems don’t know that because they don’t read real history books. They’re not aware of how a lot of this continent became part of the United States. I live in a city that was part of the Gadsden Purchase of 1854. As far as I know, there were no radical loons back then who were bent out of shape because President Franklin Pierce made a land deal.”