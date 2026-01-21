THE CRITICAL DRINKER: Crash and Burn — The Kathleen Kennedy Story.

As the Drinker notes, Kennedy “gambled some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood history on the modern audience. And wow, did she lose big. To paraphrase Chris Gore, she took boy brands that everyone could enjoy and turned them into girl brands that nobody enjoyed. Men felt excluded and disrespected, and women felt patronized and pandered to. The modern audience had failed to show up, and the existing audience was abandoning ship. Kennedy’s greatest gamble had failed, and inevitably it all finally caught up with her.”

I hope the destruction of both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises was worth it for her. Gene Siskel famously said that the test of a good movie is, “Is this film more interesting than a documentary of the same actors having lunch?” For Kennedy, the amount of damage control she’ll be engaging in from here on in will be far more fun to watch than any of the product she put up on the big and small screen.