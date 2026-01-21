STAY WARM, AND STAY OFF THE ROADS IF YOU CAN: Maps show where winter storm threatens to bring heavy snow, brutal cold this weekend.

This will make temperatures drop well below average for this time of year and even bring record-breaking temperatures to some locations. Frostbite can occur in as little as 5-10 minutes if exposed to this dangerous cold. Wind chill temperatures are forecast to feel like 40-50 degrees below zero in some places across the northern U.S.

Ice is expected to accumulate along the southern side of the storm’s track, but considering its slow movement, the amount of accumulation is expected to be between two-tenths of an inch to up to half an inch. Impacts of this magnitude can bring down power lines. With the harsh cold in place, power outages can lead to lack of indoor heating, crippling communities.

Possible snowfall amounts are fluctuating as the forecast models continue to come together. Up to 5-10 inches of snowfall is already expected across the southern Plains as the system takes shape over the region on Friday into Saturday.