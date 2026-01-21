HE’S SUPER CEREAL! Al Gore accosts Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after Trump official’s Davos speech.

Former Vice President Al Gore briefly accosted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after the Trump official’s speech on the sidelines of this week’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, The Post has learned. During a Tuesday VIP dinner hosted by billionaire BlackRock boss Larry Fink, where several hundred people were invited, Lutnick delivered a speech that was fiercely critical of European allies. When he stepped offstage, Gore walked up to him and said, “Boo” – like he was trying to scare him, a source told The Post. Lutnick laughed and someone at the event remarked, “What an honor to have Al Gore boo,” according to an insider.

We’ve been here before with the Goracle, haven’t we? And with equally predictable results:

And note this:

“I sat and listened to his remarks,” the avid environmentalist told The Post in a statement. “I didn’t interrupt him in any way. It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane. And at the end of his speech I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others.”

What’s the problem? Al Gore tacitly declared “mission accomplished” to radical environmentalism in 2013, the moment he sold out to oil-rich Qatar:

Al has sold Current, for the magnificent sum of $500-million, $100-million of which is his alone. Not bad for a TV station with less reach and inferior programming to most billboards. To whom did the Lord of the Upper Atmosphere sell? Why to al Jazeera — which is to say, effectively to the ruler of Qatar, a wealthy country that has nothing else to sustain it but the sale of its huge petroleum resources. Qatar is about oil, oil and more oil. It is a global warmer’s hell.

But what a paycheck! When Al Gore emerged from his energy-guzzling mansion to address the Senate in 2007 only to refuse to take his own energy reduction pledge from An Inconvenient Truth when presented to him by Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Ann Coulter quipped, “I kind of respect him more, it shows he is not stupid enough to believe all this global warming nonsense. He’s trying to get us to believe. Okay, fine, he may be a hypocrite but at least he’s not a moron.”