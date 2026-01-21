IT’S COME TO THIS:
It’s a protest about nothing. https://t.co/7nbhZNUAcb
— Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) January 20, 2026
Flashback: Jerry Seinfeld Compares Free Palestine Movement to the Ku Klux Klan.
