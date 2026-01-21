THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: As I Suspected, Kamala’s Campaign Was Antisemitic All Along.

According to Kamala’s campaign memoir, 107 Days, Shapiro was taken out of consideration because he “wanted to be too involved in the presidency should they win,” adding, “I told him bluntly that was an unrealistic expectation. A vice president is not a co-president.” She wrote that she had “a nagging concern that he would be unable to settle for a role as number two and that it would wear on our partnership.” Kamala alleged that during their interview, Shapiro attempted to dominate the discussion by insisting on being “in the room for every decision.”

Personally, I never believed that story. I always suspected that deep down, antisemitism played a role. And Shapiro has now confirmed it.

Shapiro, who is considered by some analysts a potential candidate for the 2028 Democratic nomination, made clear he has no intention of letting Kamala rewrite history of what happened during the vetting process, and has now published his own memoir, Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service, in which he revealed the blatant antisemitism within Kamala’s campaign operation.

Shapiro was the only Jewish candidate on the shortlist. During the vetting, Dana Remus, Joe Biden’s former White House counsel, working as a senior member of Kamala’s team, asked him a shocking question. “Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?” Shapiro writes that he found the question deeply offensive and interpreted it as essentially asking whether he had been a double agent for Israel. When he objected, Remus told him the team was “just doing its job” and then asked whether he had ever communicated with an Israeli undercover agent. Shapiro shot back with sarcasm. “If they were undercover, how the hell would I know?”

The question tracks a longstanding antisemitic stereotype that Jews are inherently disloyal to their own country or secretly working for Israel.