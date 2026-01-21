SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: 200m Americans warned to brace for coldest winter storm EVER as ‘downright concerned’ forecasters predict -50f weather and 18inches of snow.
(Classical reference in headline.)
